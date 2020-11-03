City of Peoria will not use police to enforce mitigation measures, encourages residents to follow restrictions

PEORIA Ill.- The City of Peoria released a statement Monday night in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mitigation measures going into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Region 2, including Peoria, will go into Tier 1 mitigations. This includes limiting hours of operation for bars and restaurants to 11 p.m., no indoor seating, and limiting gatherings to 25 people or 25 percent capacity.

In a statement released Monday night, the City urges businesses and residents to follow the guidance of mandatory face coverings, physical distancing, and other mitigations as noted from the Illinois Department of Health.

“We recognize that some people in our community feel that these new mitigations are unreasonable, but we encourage all our residents to do their part,” said City Manager Patrick Urich. “If we take guidance now to help protect each other and businesses, then hopefully we will see case counts decline, which could indicate that we would be done with these restrictions for now.”

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said, “We must encourage our community to do their part to not overburden our hospital capacity. With that said, the City of Peoria Police don’t have the resources to actively enforce the Governor’s EO as a priority over crime.”

The City of Peoria will continue to work with the health department to handle issues and complaints.

