City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations hosts virtual townhall meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City leaders and community members came together for an hour-long virtual town hall to discuss ways to improve interactions between police and citizens.

Both sides saying there needs to be a mutual understanding, as well as cooperation, so situations don’t escalate further than needed.

The Peoria Public Schools Director of Safety Demario Boone says the committee should work to eliminate bias from both parties.

“The thing this committee should foster, is to try to bring more dialog, and to try to bring the community and the officers together in a way to get those stigmas and those implicit biases out of the way,” said Boone.

The next town hall meeting will be held on February 4th, attendees are encouraged to come with questions or comments.