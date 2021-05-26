City of Washington announces Memorial Day parade

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Coronavirus canceled the City of Washington’s Memorial Day parade last year, but it’s back for 2021.

The parade will start at the corner of Jefferson St. and North Main Street at 10 a.m. and will run south on North Main Street past the square and on to Oakwood Drive into Glendale Cemetery on South Main Street.

According to a press release, the parade this year will consist of all the regular participants and numerous new ones.

The memorial site at Glendale has been adjusted for social distancing for safety reasons. Masks are recommended but not mandatory.

Glendale Cemetery in Washington is the final resting place of 879 past Veterans and those that have served in the US military services, the press release states.