WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Washington has instituted an open burning ban for Wednesday, April 12 due to expected high winds and low humidity.

A news release from the Washington Police Department said, “high winds and dry conditions present a hazard,” and cited a National Weather Service statement which noted the region’s elevated fire risk due to gusty wind conditions, low humidity and dry vegetation.

Washington’s forecast calls for wind gusts reaching nearly 30 mph. There is no rain in the forecast until the weekend.

The burn ban will be reevaluated in the coming days with any extension being announced by the city, according to the release.