WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Starting on July 6, multiple residences in Washington will have water shut off for maintenance.

The City of Washington Facebook confirms that starting at 7:30 a.m. water will be off on Hilldale Avenue and will be under a boil order until further notice when water returns.

The following addresses on Hilldale Ave will be affected: 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 200, 201, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 211, 212, 300, 301, 302.

Water testing can take up to 48 hours.