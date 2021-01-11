City of Washington leaders discuss plan which would add development to the land south of Business Route 24

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City council met tonight, discussing a plan which would add development to the land south of Business Route 24.

The land is currently owned by Rollie Campbell, the city is looking to add residential property to the area.

Monday night, council members discussed concerns they had with the current design layout, which includes cul-de-sac’s and a lack of water retention, both would present problems for the city.

They also said they would like to see what the properties being built would look like.

“What are we talking about square footage wise, what a home would be, is it something that’s gonna be a cookie cutter house where everybody’s got to have the same design? Or is it everybody on their own for that, and that kind of thing too,” asked Ward 3 Alderman Dave Dingledine.

Mayor Gary Manier concluded the discussion asking development director Jon Oliphant to meet with council members to come up with a more detailed layout, and regroup at a later date.