WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The City of Washington has seen an uptick in car burglaries. The police department is now reminding the community of ways to prevent becoming a victim of the crime.

Chief Mike McCoy said several vehicle burglaries have happened during the past week. A car was also recently stolen in Washington before it was later recovered.

McCoy said police do have video and images of potential suspects and are making progress towards arrests.

He said it’s important to lock your car, remove your keys, and protect your valuables.

“Don’t leave anything valuable in sight. Because most people, what they’re doing now, is they’re going down the street, they’re looking inside a car, they see something they want, they’ll try a door handle, if the door handle’s unlocked, they’ll go in and get it,” McCoy said.

He said technology like Ring door cameras is also helpful.

“They’re allowing people to see things if they hear the noise. The other thing is there are a lot of people that have the motion detector lights on their garage, and that’s a valuable thing that scares people away too,” McCoy said.

McCoy added that if you do notice suspicious activity, do not approach the person and call police.