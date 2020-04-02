City of Washington temporarily bans open burning

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Mayor Gary Manier banned open burning in the City of Washington for the next 30 days Thursday.

Manier said the ban was put into effect to make sure emergency response resources are available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fire Chief Roger Traver said banning open burning eliminates the potential for fires to get out of control and reduces calls for nuisance or unauthorized burning, which can prevent fire responders from responding to critical incidents.

Resident can find more updates on the City of Washington’s website or Facebook page.