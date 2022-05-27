WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Washington’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony is back for 2022.

The parade will start at the corner of Jefferson and North Main Streets at 10 a.m. and will run south on North Main Street past the square and onto Oakwood Drive into Glendale Cemetery on South Main Street.

Featured speakers for the event include U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Colonel Rusty Ballard from the 182nd Airlift Wing.

Residents are encouraged to gather along the parade route and line the streets in red, white, and blue.