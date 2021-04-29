City of West Peoria cancels 4th of July Parade

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to health and safety concerns, the City of West Peoria has decided to cancel this year’s 4th of July Parade.

In a Thursday morning press release, city officials said after speaking with the Peoria City/County Health Department and the city’s insurance company, they “cannot take the risk of holding a parade of such magnitude and putting everyone at risk.”

“We made this decision to ensure the safety of our residents, parade participants, and the guests of the City. However, we encourage everyone to celebrate our Independence Day while following the social distancing guidelines set by the Governor’s Executive Order. Please get vaccinated. It is the only way we are going to be able to get back to ‘normal’ and beat this virus.” Mayor James R. Dillon and West Peoria City Council

The event would have been the city’s 50th anniversary of the parade.

Officials mentioned the city will be celebrating the parade’s 50th anniversary next year on July 4, 2022.