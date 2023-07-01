PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Councilman Andre Allen and Councilwoman Bernice Gordon-Young served drinks as the celebrity bartenders for the 2nd annual Fill the Firetruck event at Olympia Sports Bar and Grill in Peoria.

All tips go towards purchasing school supplies to fill a firetruck and give to students to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Event organizer Scott Howard said he has high hopes for where his project might go.

“Last year we had 375 and we loaded two firetrucks filled with backpacks because we couldn’t fit them all into one. I would love to see ten or eleven firetrucks filled with school supplies ya know make it a huge event where we get to give back to the community and be the servants to the community that we know we are and that we love being,” said Howard.

The Peoria Afro-American Firefighters’ Association will give the school supplies to kids on July 27 at Trewyn Park from 4 to 6 pm.