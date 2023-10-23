PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning in South Peoria to celebrate a $500,000 grant from federal housing officials to help revitalize the Harrison Homes neighborhood.

The news conference, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Griswold and West Montana streets, will announce the Peoria Housing Authority receiving a Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant will support community-based strategies to create a transformation plan centered on Harrison Homes residents and inclusive of the surrounding 61605 community. It’ll address housing, resident needs, and neighborhood goals.

Creating a Transformation Plan will allow City Hall and the PHA to pursue future development funding.

The two-year Planning Grant will allow the Peoria Housing Authority and city officials to work directly with residents and stakeholders to build capacity for a plan that improves the quality of life for residents and brings new amenities to the neighborhood.

“The Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant is an opportunity for the community to provide their input for a shared vision for the future of Harrison Homes and the neighborhood,” said Mayor Rita Ali. “This grant is a crucial step towards building momentum and creating bright futures for people living in and around Harrison Homes.”

Added Armeca Crawford, the PHA’s CEO: “We are most excited to amplify our Harrison Homes residents’ voices and those of the surrounding community to create the best future for our housing, neighborhoods, and families.”