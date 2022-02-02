City, private plows work long days to clear roads

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria road crews are working overtime Wednesday to clear city streets of snow.

Crews started working since early Wednesday morning and focused their attention first on main roads, like University Street.

As of Wednesday night, Peoria received about 12 inches of snow. That much snow makes it difficult for snow plowers with the City of Peoria or private snow removal companies to get roads completely cleared.

“We haven’t seen something like this in probably seven or eight years,” said veteran snow plow driver with the City of Peoria, Matt Savage.

Wednesday, plow drivers battled wind and cold temperatures on top of the snow falling at a rate of one to two inches an hour. Savage said snow plow drivers battle the same issue other motorists on roads would endure.

“We lose visibility just like everybody else, you come through a road clear it off, curb it and that winds puts it right back to where you just put it,” Savage said.

Savage said the fight continues for city crews all day and all night.

“We work 12 hour shifts so we got 24 hour coverage and a lot of guys can work up to 16 hours if need be,” Savage said.

Private snow removal companies like Peoria Lawn provide snow removal for local businesses and residents.

“When you’re only dealing with three inches of snow, we can clear things off pretty quick, but when you’re talking 12 inches of snow it definitely takes a lot longer to clear off,” said Peoria Lawn owner David Bachman.

Bachman said crews have been working since 3 a.m. Wednesday and will continue to clear businesses and resident customers as long as it takes.

“Looking at the forecast, it looks like it’ll start dying down and it looks like we’ll have about an inch left coming down, which means we can start clearing for the final time and salt it for the rest,” Bachman said.

Savage said with no more snowfall, they can hopefully get the roads cleared within a couple of hours. One thing he’s asking Peorians for is patience.