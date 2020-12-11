City to spend $109 million fixing combined sewage overflow issue, sewer rates will likely increase

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Combined sewers have been tainting the Illinois River for years, now the city of Peoria is just five days away from finalizing a plan that will rectify the issue.

Fixing the infrastructure that causes combined sewage overflow (CSO) in Peoria will cost the city $109 million.

Peoria City Manager, Patrick Urich announced Thursday the city of Peoria plans to approve a consent decree Tuesday with the Greater Peoria Sanitary District, U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).

For nearly 15 years, Peoria city leaders have been negotiating a settlement to the agencies’ claim that they violated the Federal Clean Water Act.

Urich said the negotiations spanned more than a decade for good reason.

“Part of the reason it’s taken us so long to get here is we’ve been trying to negotiate to a level that we felt that our citizens can afford,” Urich said.

To fund the first $15 million dollars of the project the city will seek financial assistance from the IEPA revolving loan program.

The infrastructure improvement project will extend over 18 years. After the 18 year period ends Urich said the city will have to pay $3.5 million annually for on-going maintenance costs.

Upon approval of the consent decree, Peorians will have to pay up too.

To help cover costs, Peoria residents will likely see an increase in sewer rates starting in 2023. Urich said taxpayers could expect to pay an extra $5.50 annually.

City leaders said they plan to take the most cost effective approach in fixing the issues.

Instead of constructing expensive pipes and tunnels, city leaders are pursuing green solutions like well farms that prevent storm water from entering combined sewers to begin with.

Before finalizing plans, Urich said city leaders will consult with the community.

The city plans to start the project in 2022. Throughout the 18-year period the city must reach project milestones and ultimately the end goal of reducing CSO volume by 100%.