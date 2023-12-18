PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A CityLink news release has announced upcoming winter holiday hours.

CityLink, CityLift, and CountyLink will not have service on Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day.

In addition, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve adjusted schedules. On those days, the last fixed route service lineup will depart at 7:45 p.m. Buses will return to garages after reaching the end of outbound routes.

All services will return to normal scheduling on the Tuesday after each holiday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

More information can be found here.