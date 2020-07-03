Accident at North and Nebraska involving truck, Citylink bus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Citylink bus crashed on the corner of N. North St. and W. Nebraska Ave. Friday afternoon.
A pickup truck collided with the bus at the intersection of a bus stop around noon.
Police officers and fire crews arrived shortly after the crash occurred. An AMT arrived not long afterward. There are no confirmed injuries at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
