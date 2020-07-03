Accident at North and Nebraska involving truck, Citylink bus

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Citylink bus crashed on the corner of N. North St. and W. Nebraska Ave. Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck collided with the bus at the intersection of a bus stop around noon.

Police officers and fire crews arrived shortly after the crash occurred. An AMT arrived not long afterward. There are no confirmed injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News