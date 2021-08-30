CityLink closed for Labor Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink will not be providing service on Monday, Sept. 6 to observe Labor Day.

Both the CityLink Transit Center and the administrative offices will be closed.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the last lineup departs from the Transit Center at 7:30 p.m. and all buses will return to the garage following their outbound routes.

The Transit Center Lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and customer service windows will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Full bus service will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and normal hours for the Transit Center and CityLink administrative offices will return.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will run regular services with stops at the CityLink Transit Center on Monday, Sept. 6, but the lobby of the Transit Center will be closed. There will be no access to the facilities.

Those looking for information on the Burlington Trailways service can call (800) 992-4618, while anyone looking for information on Peoria Charter Coach can call (800) 448-0572.

More information regarding CityLink service and routes can be found by calling 676-4040 or clicking this link.