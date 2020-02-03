CityLink honoring Rosa Parks on her birthday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink is honoring civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on Tuesday by reserving a seat in her honor on each fixed-route bus to remember her on what would have been her 107th birthday.

Additionally, CityLink is reserving a seat on bus 2243 for the entire month of February in conjunction with Black History Month. The classic 1975 CityLink bus that is used during the annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive also features a permanent seat that is reserved in honor of Parks.

“CityLink is pleased to continue the tradition of honoring Rosa Parks on what would have been her 107th birthday,” said CityLink general manager Doug Roelfs. “We recognize the importance and impact the actions she took on a public transportation bus back in 1955 had on the Civil Rights Movement and her legacy is still felt today.”

Parks famously refused to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 1, 1955, which became a symbol of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

Her birthday has also been declared Rosa Parks Day. She passed away in 2005.