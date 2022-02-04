CityLink honors civil rights icon Rosa Parks with reserved seating on buses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – CityLink is celebrating Black History Month. Friday, the company honored civil rights icon Rosa Parks on what would’ve been her 109th birthday.

On each of CityLink’s fixed-route buses, a seat was reserved in Parks’ honor. A seat will also be reserved on bus 2238 throughout the entire month of February.

In 1955, Parks famously refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

CityLink’s marketing coordinator, Emily Watson, said it’s important to continue honoring Parks’ legacy.

“As the years go on we want the new generations to know who Rosa Parks is and why she’s important to the civil rights movement and also what she did on a public transit bus back in the 1950s. We think that’s vitally important for the new generations to continue to learn,” Watson said.

CityLink is also honoring Black History Month with signs on the side of buses. A new addition this year is a tribute to Peoria native and world-famous comedian Richard Pryor.