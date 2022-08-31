PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Your library card could make your next ride with CityLink free. It’s part of a new “Fine Free + Fare Free” initiative, during National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

During September, CityLink is partnering with Peoria Public Library, Peoria Heights Public Library, Pekin Public Library, and the Fondulac District Library in East Peoria.

Between Sept. 1-30, CityLink riders that show a library card from one of the four libraries will ride for free. This includes rides on any of CityLink’s fixed routes across Peoria, Peoria Heights, Pekin, and East Peoria.

Leaders said the new program highlights the importance of a library card and public transportation.

“People can use our public transportation to get to our public libraries, to get to the resources they need. Both organizations work to get people where they need to be, whether that be physically moving them or connecting them with resources to enrich their lives and meet their goals,” said Genna Buhr, director of Fondulac District Library.

“One of the things we always hear from events we go out to is the need for transportation and a lot of people trying to get to work or trying to get to interviews. I think the library is another cog in that wheel, they have to start there with their resume or looking for a job application,” said Doug Roelfs, general manager of CityLink.

September will also mark all four libraries offering fine-free library cards for all patrons.

For more information about obtaining a library card, contact the library associated with your residence:

Peoria Public Library at (309) 497-2000 or peoriapubliclibrary.org

Peoria Heights Public Library at (309) 682-5578 or peoriaheightslibrary.com

Fondulac District Library at (309) 691-3917 or fondulaclibrary.org

Pekin Public Library at (309) 347-7111 or pekinpubliclibrary.org