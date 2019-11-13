CityLink offers free ride for Stuff-A-Bus donations

PEORIA, Ill. — CityLink riders can get a free ride on Wednesday, November 13 in exchange for a donation to the 32nd annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive.

Riders can bring a canned non-perishable item and get a free ride on fixed route buses.

The drive benefits the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service which helps around 50 families every week.

The goal this year is to collect 11 tons of items.

The food drive runs until December 3, with events all month long. If you’d like to participate, you can check here.