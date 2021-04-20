CityLink offers free rides for Jerome Lilly Passenger Appreciation Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – CityLink celebrated passenger appreciation day, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 20th, all rides on CityLink fixed route buses were free.

Passenger Appreciation Day is in honor of former CityLink general manager Jerome Lilly, who unexpectedly passed away in 2007.

“He was much beloved, not only here at CityLink by all of the employees here but by the public as well. He’s got family in the area still and so he was just a really great example of how you can work your way up from the bottom to the top of the company,” said Emily Watson, Outreach and Marketing Coordinator for CityLink.

Watson says the annual event is another way of saying thanks to their passengers.

“This is just a way for us to thank our passengers for their support. It’s been a really tough year and we really appreciate them continuing to ride the bus and to support CityLink,” she said.

Passenger Appreciation Day is celebrated on the anniversary of Jerome Lilly’s birthday.