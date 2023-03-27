PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink is partnering with the Peoria Riverfront Museum to give its passengers a chance for free admission in April.

According to a press release, CityLink, CityLift and CountyLink passengers with an accepted bus pass can gain free general entry to the museum and its special exhibits in April.

Accepted bus passes/tickets include:

CityLink Day Pass – $3 per pass Offers unlimited fixed route rides for one complete service day

CityLink 30-Day Pass – $30 per pass Offers unlimited fixed route rides for 30 consecutive service days

CityLift Ticket – $2 per ticket Offers one ride on the paratransit service and this service requires eligibility to ride

CountyLink/CAUSE Ticket – $6 per ticket Offers one ride on the rural transportation service and this service requires that a trip begin or end in the rural part of Peoria County



One bus pass is required per adult.

“We are excited to partner with this great local institution that offers educational exhibits, classes, workshops and programs,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. “The museum agreeing to offer free entry to our passengers who present a bus pass or ticket in April provides an added benefit to being a supporter of the transportation services we offer.”

Current admission rates for the Peoria Riverfront Museum are $15 for adults, $13 for Seniors 60+ and Students with ID and $11 for Youth aged 3–17 years.

“The Peoria Riverfront Museum is committed to building the most engaged community in the nation,” said John Morris, president and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum. “This community partnership with CityLink allows us to be a place of inspiration that is accessible to all.”

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is open on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CityLink and the museum are planning another partnership in December.