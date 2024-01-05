PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The region’s bus company is teaming up with a Peoria not-for-profit agency to create a new childcare center at a Downtown bus station.

On Friday, CityLink announced it was partnering with PCCEO Head Start for a new childcare center attached to its CityLink Transit Center facility in Downtown Peoria. The new center will officially open for children under five on Jan. 16.

The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Jan. 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the childcare center, to be followed by brief remarks by CityLink and PCCEO Head Start.

A childcare center had been in the transit center until late 2022, according to CityLink officials. The bus company has been working with PCCEO to bring a new provider into the same space for about a year now, according to CityLink.