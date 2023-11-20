PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink and the Peoria Riverfront Museum are partnering in December to offer free admission to the museum for riders of CityLink, CityLift and CountyLink who present a bus ticket or pass.

Passengers simply show their bus pass/ticket at the museum’s admission desk to gain free general entry to the Peoria Riverfront Museum. One bus pass/ticket is required per adult. This free entry promotion does not include the cost for special exhibits that require an additional fee. That includes the BODY WORLD RX exhibit.

Below is the list of accepted bus passes/tickets:

CityLink Day Pass – $3 a pass

CityLink 30-Day Pass – $40 a pass

CityLift Ticket – $2 a ticket

CountyLink/CAUSE Ticket – $6 a ticket

“Riding CityLink, CityLift or CountyLink gets you free entry to the Peoria Riverfront Museum in the month of December. We are pleased to partner twice in 2023 with this great local institution that is the only American Alliance of Museums’ accredited museum of art, history, science and achievement in the nation,” said Doug Roelfs, CityLink’s general manager.

Added John Morris, museum’s president: “The Peoria Riverfront Museum is committed to building the most engaged community in the nation. This community partnership with CityLink allows us to be a place of inspiration that is accessible to all.”

Current admission rates for the Peoria Riverfront Museum are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 60+ and students with ID and $11 for Youth ages 3-17. The museum is open Sunday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (309) 686-7000 or visit www.peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.