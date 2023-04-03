PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CityLink and CityLift will not have service on Easter Sunday, April 9.

According to a CityLink press release, The last CityLink fixed route lineup will depart at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Both services will resume as scheduled on Monday.

The Transit Center Customer Service windows will be open as scheduled from 8 a.m. until

4 p.m. on April 8, and the lobby will close after the last lineup departs at 8:45 p.m. that

day.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will both run regular service with stops at the

CityLink Transit Center on Sunday, April 9, but the lobby of the Transit Center will be closed,

and Burlington Trailways ticket sales will not be available.

For questions regarding CityLink service and routes, please call 676-4040 or visit

www.ridecitylink.org.