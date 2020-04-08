CityLink riders required to wear face coverings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Wednesday, all CityLink riders are now required to wear face coverings on buses.

Riders are also being asked to continue social distancing and entering the bus at the rear door.

Emily Watson, the director of marketing, says CityLink is following CDC and local health department guidelines. The CDC says the virus can spread in close proximity even when you’re not showing symptoms.

Watson says they’re taking recommendations seriously to keep riders and drivers safe.

“We want to try to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our passengers and our employees and so this is a way that we feel people will be able to ride the bus and still feel like they’re safe,” said Watson.

CityLink will start to enforce the rule over the next few days to give riders a change to get or make face coverings.

“You can use something as simple as a scarf or cutting up an old t shirt and using that. We know that it’s really hard to come by masks these days, so just as long as they have something that will cover their face, that will be acceptable,” said Watson.

Watson also asks that riders limit their use of CityLink services to essential trips only.

The CDC currently recommends people wear face coverings in public settings where distancing is difficult. They encourage people to save medical and surgical masks for professionals and to instead use cloth face masks.

Masks can be sewn or made with no-sew instructions using everyday household items. Instructions can be found online here.

Riders are required to wear face coverings until further notice.