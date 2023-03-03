PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bob Michel Bridge closure will cause the CityLink bus schedule to change.

Construction is scheduled to start on March 13, and CityLink has made temporary adjustments to three fixed routes into and through Peoria effective on March 5.

Routes affected include #8 East Peoria Sunnyland, #20 ICC Express, and #23 Pekin Connector.

The route that will be the most impacted is the #20 ICC Express. Access to the Illinois Central College East Peoria Campus will only be available with hourly shuttle service; however, the #20 ICC Express route will run regular service in East Peoria with the route ending at the Par-A-Dice.

Below is a list of the temporary changes:

#8 East Peoria Sunnyland into East Peoria

Taking Interstate 74 to Exit 94 in East Peoria

#8 Route will cover stops on Washington missed by #23 Pekin Connector Route

#20 ICC Express into East Peoria

Taking Interstate 74 to Exit 94 in East Peoria

Regular routing ends at Par-A-Dice (casino)

Shuttle service is available to the ICC campus every hour at 15 past the hour starting at 6:15 a.m. on weekdays, 8:15 a.m. on Saturdays and 9:15 a.m. on Sundays

To save time, passengers on the inbound ICC shuttle can catch the #20 regular route bus that goes to Wal-Mart from the Par-A-Dice

All stops between the Par-A-Dice and ICC campus will be serviced by the shuttle only

Only the shuttle service outlined above is available to the ICC campus during the bridge closure

#23 Pekin Connector

Using Cedar Street Bridge to access East Peoria

Inbound stop missed—

Edmond & Richmond (Stop ID: 2306)

Clocktower (Stop ID: 8301)

Cat Ad (Stop ID: 8310)

Outbound stop missed—

Cat CV (Stop ID: 2308)

Washington and Holiday (Stop ID: 2309)

Holiday Inn (Stop ID: 8350)

Clocktower & Richland (Stop ID not yet assigned)

Regular service through Creve Coeur, North Pekin, and into Pekin to the Tazewell County Courthouse

This temporary routing structure will be monitored and modified to meet passengers’ needs. The Bob Michel Bridge closure and construction work is expected to last through mid-November 2023.

CityLink plans to evaluate the temporary routing structure of these routes continuously as the project is nearing completion.