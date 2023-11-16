PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CityLink has laid out the holiday scheduling for Thanksgiving.

According to a news release, CityLink CityLift and CountyLink will not be in service Nov. 23.

On Nov. 22, the last CityLink route lineup will depart the Transit Center at 8:45 p.m. and all buses will be garage-bound after reaching the end of their route.

In addition, The CityLink Administrative offices will close on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 before opening on Monday, Nov. 27.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will both have regular service with stops at the CityLink Transit center on Thanksgiving, but the center itself will be closed without access to facilities.

More information about holiday scheduling can be found here.