CityLink sounds horns Thursday to pay tribute to public transportation workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CityLink joined forces with other transit agencies across the nation for the latest installment of the #SoundTheHorn campaign at 1:15 p.m. (CST) on Thursday.

“Oftentimes bus drivers are not really thought of as essential,” said Emily Watson, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for CityLink. “They have been very essential during this entire time. They’ve been providing service to essential workers to get to their jobs and it’s just been a really vital part of the area to have public transportation.”

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has asked everyone on the frontlines of trains, buses, and ferries to join the movement and #SoundTheHorn to pay tribute to all heroic public transportation workers across the country with two, one-second horn blasts simultaneously.

“We have millions of riders that ride every year, so it’s important,” said Watson. “Maybe you don’t use it but your neighbor may it or a service that you use, they may use it. So I think it’s just important to recognize public transportation and how important it is to the local economy of Peoria.”

Heroic public transportation workers continue to provide critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees, and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

