CityLink sounds the horn

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink joined transit agencies nationwide to show appreciation for public transportation workers. The American Public Transportation Association asked everyone on the frontlines of trains, buses, and ferries to join in the movement.

Thursday, CityLink drivers sounded their horns to pay tribute to heroic public transportation employees everywhere. Transportation workers across the country made two one-second horn blasts simultaneously at 2 p.m.

“It’s definitely been a challenge these days with the current health crisis and so I think it’s a way that we can let our bus drivers and maintenance workers know that we really appreciate that they are coming in every day and making sure that we have buses that go out on the road…,” Emily Watson, CityLink director of marketing said.

Watson said public transportation workers provide critical service for healthcare workers, first-responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.