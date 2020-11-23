CityLink to close for Thanksgiving, re-open for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of the holiday, CityLink has announced it will not provide service on Thursday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the last lineup will depart from the Transit Center at 8:45 p.m. After, all buses will return to the garage after reaching the end of the outbound route.

The current operating hours and bus services will resume on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Transit Center, located at 407 SW Adams will remain closed to the public. Customer service will be available by phone from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at 676-4040. It will resume taking phone calls as scheduled on Friday.

The CityLink Administrative offices, located at 2105 NE Jefferson, will be closed on Friday and Saturday but will re-open for business on Monday, Nov. 30.

Burlington Trailways will run regular service with stops at the Transit Center on Friday, however, the lobby of the Transit Center is closed, and all window ticket sales have ceased until further notice.

Peoria Charter Coach is currently not running service through the Transit Center. For information on Burlington Trailways service, please call 1-800-992-4618, and for information on Peoria Charter Coach service, please call 1-800-448-0572.

For questions regarding CityLink service and routes, please call 676-4040 or visit its website.