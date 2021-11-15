CityLink to give away calendars in exchange for donation to Stuff-A-Bus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make a donation and win a prize: CityLink is giving away free calendars to those who donate to the Stuff-A-Buss food drive.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., a donation of a non-perishable food item will get the donator a free 2022 Peoria Historical Society Calendar. Donations can be made at the CityLink Administrative Offices, located at 2105 NE Jefferson Ave.

The 2022 Peoria Historical Calendar features photographs of local residences that offer a look at

the exteriors of some of the grand homes that once lined the neighborhoods of Peoria. The

photographs and historical content for this year’s calendar were provided by the Peoria Historical

Society and Bradley University Special Collections Center.



The 2022 Peoria Historical Calendar will continue to be available at the Transit Center and the

CityLink Administration offices for a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds collected for the

calendar will be donated to the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.