CityLink to offer bus tracking app for riders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new way for passengers to track where Peoria’s public busses are going.

CityLink’s General Manager Doug Roelfs said a new GPS system includes an app that will allow users to track different routes and their exact arrival times.

This should help people plan their days more efficiently, he said.

“With the new scheduling capabilities that we are implementing, people can use the bus more as a reliable tool. They will know what time it’s going to be there, they can schedule their day on that or even within the hour of which bus they can get on or where it’s going to go,” Roelfs said.

Once the system is live on all fleets by the beginning of next year, Roelfs said users could use any transportation app to track CityLink buses.