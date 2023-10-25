PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink is offering free rides on two days in November in exchange for a non-perishable food donation to benefit the 36th annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive.

According to a CityLink news release, the food items can be exchanged for free rides on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8. One donation will be required for each ride, and the donations can be placed in bins on the buses.

All the food donated will benefit the food pantry at the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. This year’s goal is to raise 13 tons of non-perishable food.

This campaign will conclude on Nov. 29. Donations can be dropped off at any Kroger location in Peoria or East Peoria.

More information on Stuff-A-Bus is available here.