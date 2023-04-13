PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CityLink is celebrating its 14th Annual Passenger Appreciation Day by providing free rides to passengers all day on fixed routed buses, paratransit vehicles, and rural transportation vehicles.

According to a CityLink press release, this year will be the return of a free giveaway for passengers who stop by the Transit Center lobby between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 20. Passengers on CityLift and CountyLink will be given the giveaway item when they ride those services that day.

The giveaway item is available while supplies last. Additionally, a live radio remote from the Transit Center is planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Z 92.3’s Brian and the Morning Grind.

The day is meant to honor Jerome Lilly, a former General Manager of CityLink who died unexpectedly in 2007. Passenger Appreciation Day is observed on April 20 (or a nearby date if it falls on a weekend) in honor of Lilly’s birthday.

The downtown CityLink Transit Center was dedicated in Lilly’s honor in April 2009.

“We are pleased to continue our tradition of Jerome Lilly Passenger Appreciation Day on April 20. We want to take this opportunity to thank our passengers for their dedicated support of the public transit services we provide,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs.