PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The region’s public transportation company has partnered with a local artist to create a unique “wrap” for a bus in honor of Juneteenth and Black culture in Peoria.

CityLink will unveil the bus at an event at 10 a.m. June 19 at the Minority Business Development Center, located at 2139 SW Adams St. The event will be hosted by the bus company, local artist Brenda Pagan, the Peoria Guild of Black Artists, ArtsPartners of Central Illinois, and the Minority Business Development Center.

The bus wrap, CityLink said, was designed by Pagan to celebrates Black culture and diversity in Peoria.