PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In Celebration of Juneteenth, CityLink unveiled a new bus wrap Monday.

The wrap was designed by local artist Brenda Pagan and Is in partnership with the Peoria Guild of Black Artists. The design on bus 2245 celebrates black culture and diversity in Peoria.

The bus highlights many Peoria landmarks, including the Twin Towers, the Scottish Rite Theatre and St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Pagan designed the bus in only two weeks and got her first look Monday morning at the unveiling.

“This is my first day seeing it in person and that’s really rewarding. I hope it brings a sense of joy and peace,” Pagan said.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.