PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink will host an in-person job fair on Wednesday, the bus company announced.

The fair, which goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their 2105 NE Jefferson Ave., office, will offer people a chance to learn about current open positions available at CityLink. On-the-spot interviews will be offered to qualified candidates.

One of the areas the transportation provider is setting are bus operators.

“We need bus operators to continue providing the service that our passengers expect and deserve,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. Our goal with this job fair is to inform those seeking employment that CityLink offers competitive pay, excellent benefits and we are hiring. We are hoping to offer several on-the-spot interviews during this job fair.”

Those interested in applying for a job at CityLink but unable to attend the in-person job fair are encouraged to apply online at www.ridecitylink.aaimtrack.com/jobs. Future job openings will be posted at this same web address.

Applications for part-time bus operators are always accepted. Qualified applicants must:

Be at least 21 years of age.

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Have excellent customer service skills.

Pass a background check.

Pass a pre-employment Department of Transportation (DOT) drug test and physical.

Complete and pass a 6-week training class

The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District paratransit management contractor Transdev will be participating in this job fair with information on current open positions available for the CityLift and CountyLink transportation services.

Transdev posts all employment opportunities on their website. Please visit Transdev Jobs at www.transdevna.jobs and search for “PEORIA” to find current job openings.