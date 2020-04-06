Closings
CityLink will not have service Sunday in observance of Easter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CityLink will not have service on Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday.

The last buses will leave the transit center at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, April 11 and will return to the garage at the end of their routes. Bus service will resume Monday, April 13.

