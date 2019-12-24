CityLink’s 2019 winter holiday hours of operation

PEORIA, Ill. — CityLink is not offering bus service on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day this year.

On both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the last line up will depart from the Transit Center at 8:45 p.m. All buses will return to the garage after reaching the end of the outbound route. The Transit Center Customer Service hours of operation on those days are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Transit Center Customer Service and ticket offices will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Regular business hours will resume the day following each respective holiday. Bus service resumes as scheduled on Thursday and again Jan. 2.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will both run regular service with stops at the CityLink Transit Center on Christmas. The lobby of the Transit Center will be closed, and the Burlington Trailways ticket office will not be open.