PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Rivermen have reached a deal to continue playing at Carver Arena Friday.

According to a joint press release from the Peoria Civic Center Authority (PCCA) and the Peoria Rivermen, the Rivermen have committed to playing its 2023-2024 season at Carver Arena, with renewal options for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am pleased that our negotiating teams have reached an agreement in principle with the Peoria Rivermen. This agreement demonstrates a willingness by both parties to keep Rivermen hockey in Peoria in ways that serve and support the Rivermen, their fans, the Civic Center, and the community at large,” said PCCA Board Chair Yvonne Greer Batton.

Long-term lease discussions will continue as the Civic Center is plans several upgrades, including an ice plant replacement, a new scoreboard, a new sound system and remodeled seating.

