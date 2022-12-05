PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center broke its own record for highest-grossing theater concert over the weekend.

Harry Connick Jr’s recent sold-out show broke the previous record set by John Mellencamp in 2019.

“Both acts put on phenomenal shows and entertained thousands of fans this weekend. We were fortunate to secure prime Saturday night stops for Mr. Connick and Pentatonix on their respective holiday tours. Thank you to Live Nation for the opportunity and their partnership for bringing these shows to the community,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of Peoria Civic Center.

The acappella group, Pentatonix, also had a sold-out arena crowd on Saturday, in addition to Disney Princess The Concert, a Peoria Riverman game, and the Peoria Princess Party. In November, the Civic Center broke its highest-grossing comedy show record.