PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community leaders across the Tri-State region celebrated 40 years of entertainment at the Peoria Civic Center Thursday night, Feb. 10.

The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Morton, Pekin, and East Peoria chambers, invited the community out to a Business After Hours event at the Civic Center to acknowledge the venue’s history and future. The building is the largest event venue in down-state Illinois, home to live music, theater, Bradley basketball, and Rivermen hockey.

Rik Edgar, the center’s general manager, said the venue is a community center, bringing people together from all over the area to see the events they love.

“I think the Civic Center’s real role in this community is to remind everybody what is good. We are the good things in the community, we bring people together, we have these special moments.”

Edgar said they are looking forward to a long list of events to come this year, especially after a difficult two years of navigating stricter pandemic protocols.

“Tonight we’re celebrating that and looking forward to new moments and new adventures that we’re going to be able to take over the next forty years,” Edgar said.

Learn more about the Civic Center and see a calendar of their events on their website.