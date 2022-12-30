PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is holding its 5th annual New Year’s Eve kids countdown Saturday.

Families will be able to come to downtown Peoria and enjoy face paintings, balloon animals, and stage performances all leading up to the ball drop.

Organizers expect hundreds of people will come to celebrate and watch the giant lit-up ball descend to kick off 2023.

Kalie Pluchel is the marketing coordinator at the Civic Center, and she said having the event in the afternoon helps cater the celebrations to all ages.

“Well, it’s a great event because it is in the afternoon. That way parents can come here with their kids, celebrate their own ball, and drop and count down to midnight or 6:00 or so. They can get things done early and then parents can enjoy themselves in the evening,” said Pluchel.

The celebrations will start Saturday at 3 p.m. and the ball will drop at 6 p.m.