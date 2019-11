PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Civic Center is expecting 10,000 people to come through its doors Friday night.

UnityPoint Health and the Pekin Hospital Foundation are hosting a Black and White Gala, and country star Chris Stapleton is bringing his tour to town.

Civic Center representatives are urging people to arrive early to allow time to find parking and go through security.

