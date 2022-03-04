PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center continues to show strong numbers of sell out shows so far in 2022.

Friday night, the venue hosted rock band, Judas Priest, as they kicked off their North American tour.

It’s not just rock bands that have played at the Civic Center. Saturday, the venue will host comedian Gabriel Iglesias and Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar said the show has already sold tremendously.

“We’ve got almost 7,000 tickets sold for Gabriel Iglesias. He’s going to break the comedy record for the highest-grossing show,” Edgar said.

Edgar said 2022 could be another historic year for the Civic Center, including a strong first quarter of scheduled shows.

“Let’s not forget, the two years preceding were the two best years in the history of this venue. We’re getting back to that venue,” Edgar said. “We’ve been here, and we’re ramping up, but the month of March we have one of the best calendars we ever had, not just post-pandemic, but ever.”

Whether it’s conventions, live music, or sports like Bradley basketball or the Peoria Rivermen, Edgar said the increase in ticket sales is helping the venue get back into the black financially.

“Just for the month of March, we have 39 event days so with more activity, creates more jobs, more opportunities and we’re starting to see it in our bottom line,” Edgar said.

Edgar said it’s a stark contrast from just two years ago when live entertainment was non-existent and venues including the Civic Center were facing near closure.

“It’s not a magic sauce. As we have more activity, finances get better, and quite honestly right now our finances are very solid,” Edgar said.

When the Civic Center is busy, hotels and restaurants in downtown Peoria reap the benefits. Discover Peoria’s director of sales Beth Reusch said it was a strong first quarter for hotels in the downtown area.

“A lot of the hotels have been sold out this year already which is phenomenal. We had a week in January where all hotels were completely booked within downtown and East Peoria,” Resuch said.

Reusch said Peoria is outperforming the national average for hotel occupancy and 2022 looks to be a strong year for visitors.

“Most of the country occupancy rates across the country were at 80%, Peoria turned in above that in 2021. For 2022, we’re already beating those numbers,” Reusch said.

Reusch said the 900,000 square feet of space at the Civic Center is a major selling point of attracting events to the area.

“We are repositioning Peoria. We are no longer competing with Springfield, Bloomington, or Champaign. We are up against Louisville, Kansas City, and Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Reusch said.