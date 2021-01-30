Class of 1968: Class ring returned to original owner more than 50 years later

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — On Saturday morning, two Central Illinois women met up in Pekin to reunite a class ring to its original owner.

While packing up her house to move, Jennifer Faulkner says she came across the ring her family has held onto for over 50 years.

“I just ended up with it as a kid myself,” Faulkner said. “So [my mom] actually had it for probably 20 years and then I’ve had it for 30 years.”

Faulkner posted a photo of the ring on Facebook last Saturday. She said it couldn’t hurt to try to find the owner, but she thought it was a long shot.

“I think I always had the intention, or the hope, that we could find the owner,” Faulkner said. “You know, 30 years ago when I had it we didn’t really have the convenience of the internet.”

A few hours later, however, Barb Kramer was getting tagged in the comments.

The original owner of the ring had been found.

“I was shocked,” Kramer said. “I didn’t figure I’d ever see it again.”

Kramer, now 71, says she is starting to suffer dementia. It was hard for her to recall exactly what had happened to the ring.

She looked at her old diaries for the answer and realized she never lost it. She had given it away to a boy she liked in high school and says it was much to her parent’s dismay.

“Well I thought I was in love so I’d give him that,” Kramer said. “Well I was grounded for quite a while.”

Faulkner and Kramer met up at the Mineral Springs Park Pavilion in Pekin on Saturday morning to return the ring to its rightful owner.