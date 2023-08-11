PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Valley Yacht (IVY) Club will be having its annual Classic Car Show Saturday.

The Club encourages people to revel in nostalgia and vintage craftsmanship as they enjoy their Saturday.

The free show will take place at 5102 N. Galena Road from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Club said there will be food and drink available.

They also noted that they have some events coming up in September. They will have their annual Cardboard Boat Race on Sept. 3 and Prime Rib Brunch on Sept. 10.

For more information on their events, visit The Yacht Club’s Facebook or website or call them at 309-682-5419.