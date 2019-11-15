Classmate, pathologist testify in murder trial of 8-year-old girl

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — More than 50 injuries and marks – that’s what a doctor says he found on the body of 8-year-old Rica Rountree.

Cynthia Baker is in on trial in McLean County for the child’s murder. On the fourth day of the trial, the jury saw dozens of photos of Rountree’s body, revealing both internal and external injuries.

Baker, 42, of Normal, was arrested in April. She is accused of fatally kicking Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her.

McLean County chief forensic pathologist John Denton, who performed an autopsy, showed bruises and marks all over the child’s body, including her head, thighs, and backside. However, the doctor testified, that damaged intestines from blunt trauma to her lower abdomen killed the child.

Denton said it was no accident.

“All-together the bottom line […] this is child abuse, repeatedly injuries to a child over numerous, I would say, weeks,” Denton said.

The defense asked if Denton could determine who may have caused the marks based on his findings, and he said he could not.

Prosecutors said Baker kicked Rountree, leading to her death. Denton says that is consistent with her injuries.

One of Rountree’s classmates says the 8-year-old told her she was being abused before her death. The young child testified, telling jurors Rountree “hated” living with her dad because she always got injured.

When asked, ‘”Who did Rica say hurt her?”, she would respond “Her dad’s girlfriend.”